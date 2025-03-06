Pete Davidson And Colin Jost Feud Takes Major Turn Amid SNL Stars’ Fallout

The rift between Davidson, 31, and Jost, 42, remains unclear, but it reportedly caused a strain on their joint business venture—the decommissioned Staten Island ferry they purchased in 2022 with plans to transform it into a live entertainment venue.

Sources say Davidson extended the peace offering shortly after leaving rehab last summer, signaling his desire to make amends.

The King of Staten Island star previously joked that he was “very stoned” when they decided to buy the ferry, a claim Jost publicly refuted.

Jost Denied Being ‘Stoned’ When Buying the Ferry

In June 2023, Jost addressed the ferry purchase on Instagram, writing, “Is it worse that I was actually stone-cold sober when we bought the ferry?”

He added, “We’re excited to prove the non-believers wrong. You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words.”

Jost also promoted his Ferry Money Tour, capitalizing on the public’s curiosity about their high-profile purchase.

Can the Friendship Be Repaired?

Neither Davidson nor Jost has publicly commented on the rumored feud or the Cartier peace offering.

With their ferry project still in limbo and speculation surrounding their friendship, it remains to be seen whether Davidson’s grand gesture will be enough to bring the duo back together.