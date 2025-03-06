Pakistan world’s second-most terrorism-affected country amid record surge in attacks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been ranked as the world’s second-most terrorism-affected country in 2024, marking a significant deterioration in security, according to the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2025 report.

The country moved from fourth to second place in the index following a 45% surge in terrorism-related deaths, which rose from 748 in 2023 to 1,081 in 2024. The total number of terrorist attacks also more than doubled, increasing from 517 in 2023 to 1,099 in 2024, making it the first year attacks have exceeded 1,000 since the index’s inception.

The report highlights that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remains the deadliest terrorist group in the country, responsible for 52% of all terrorism-related deaths. The TTP carried out 482 attacks in 2024, resulting in 558 fatalities, marking a 90% increase in deaths from the previous year.

The rise of the Afghan Taliban has coincided with an increase in terror attacks along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, further complicating Pakistan’s security landscape. The report notes that insurgent groups like the TTP have capitalized on safe havens in Afghanistan, allowing them to conduct attacks with greater impunity.

Meanwhile, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain the most affected provinces, accounting for over 96% of all terrorist attacks and deaths in 2024. The report also highlights the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) for conducting the deadliest attack of the year—a suicide bombing at Quetta railway station that killed at least 25 people.

To counter the escalating threat, the Pakistani government launched “Operation Azm-e-Istehkam” in June 2024, a military campaign aimed at eliminating militants and dismantling terror networks. The operation has included airstrikes and targeted raids, with Islamabad reportedly conducting strikes on TTP camps in Afghanistan’s Paktika province.

As terrorism continues to surge, security experts stress the urgent need for enhanced counter-terrorism cooperation with regional and global partners to curb militant activities and restore stability.