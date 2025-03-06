Olivia Rodrigo Joins Star-Studded Headliners for Glastonbury 2025

Olivia Rodrigo has officially been announced as a headliner for the 2025 Glastonbury Festival, marking a major milestone in her skyrocketing career. The 22-year-old GUTS singer will take center stage on the final night of the festival, Sunday, June 29, joining a stellar lineup that includes Rod Stewart, The Prodigy, and Noah Kahan.

Rodrigo shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 6, writing:

“Headlining Glasto has been one of my biggest dreams for so long. Truly can’t believe this! So grateful and sooo excited. Hope to see you there!”

The iconic UK music festival, which sold out in just 35 minutes back in November 2024, will take place from June 25-29 in Pilton, Somerset.

Star-Studded Glastonbury 2025 Lineup

The 2025 Glastonbury Festival lineup features an impressive mix of new and legendary artists. Headliners for the previous nights include The 1975, Alanis Morissette, Neil Young, Charli XCX, RAYE, Deftones, Busta Rhymes, and Gracie Abrams.

Rod Stewart, who first headlined Glastonbury in 2002, will make a historic return at 80 years old, making him one of the festival’s oldest performers.

In a November 2024 post on X (formerly Twitter), Stewart expressed his excitement, saying:

“Proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June.”

Rodrigo’s Festival Milestone

Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour has solidified her status as a global pop sensation, and her Glastonbury set will be one of her biggest performances yet.

Speaking at her Netflix documentary premiere in October 2024, she recalled feeling nervous before her first-ever world tour but ultimately cherishing the experience.

“I was like, ‘I should have rehearsed more … I needed three more weeks to rehearse this thing,’” Rodrigo told PEOPLE. “But I was like, ‘Oh well, I’m gonna go on.’”

Despite the pre-show jitters, she described a heartwarming moment with her parents and friends, celebrating backstage with champagne.

With Glastonbury 2025 on the horizon, Rodrigo’s festival debut is set to be a career-defining moment, cementing her place among music’s biggest names.