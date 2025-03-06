Nicole Kidman Celebrates Major Milestone Following Break-In at LA Home

Nicole Kidman is celebrating a massive career achievement following a terrifying break-in at her Los Angeles home on Valentine’s Day.

The 57-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the success of her Netflix limited series, The Perfect Couple, which became the second most-watched show on the streaming platform between July and December 2024.

The series, which debuted in September, racked up over 75 million views and 383 million hours watched, further solidifying Kidman’s dominance in Hollywood.

“Thank you all the fans that watched around the world! xx,” she wrote in her Instagram Story, celebrating the milestone.

What Is The Perfect Couple About?

The hit series, based on Elin Hilderbrand’s novel, follows a young woman preparing to marry into an ultra-wealthy family, only for a body to be discovered on the beach before the wedding.

Kidman stars as Greer Garrison Winbury, a famous novelist and the disapproving mother-in-law-to-be, whose carefully curated wedding plans unravel as dark family secrets emerge.

The official synopsis teases:

“As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.”

A Frightening Home Invasion

Kidman’s career high comes just weeks after her $4.5 million Beverly Hills mansion was burglarized while she and her husband, Keith Urban, were in Las Vegas for his HIGH residency.

Fortunately, the couple’s daughters, Sunday and Faith, were not at home at the time.

The celebrity home invasion spree has also targeted stars like Simu Liu, Tom Hanks, Jessie J, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes, raising concerns about security among A-list residents in Los Angeles.

Nicole Kidman’s Close Friendship With Naomi Watts

While working on The Perfect Couple, Kidman found herself in a unique situation—playing the wife of Liev Schreiber, the ex-partner of her close friend, Naomi Watts.

The Big Little Lies star revealed that before taking the role, she asked Watts for permission to play Schreiber’s wife in the series.

“We always check in, we’re besties,” Watts told Entertainment Weekly. “That was very kind of her to do that.”

Schreiber himself joked about the situation while presenting Kidman with the Best Actress award at the National Board of Review Awards in January.

“Nicole Kidman and I have been, what I would call, family friends for the past 15 years,” he quipped. “Which is to say that she has been, and is, a dear and loyal friend to my ex.”

Despite the awkward dynamic, Schreiber praised Kidman’s performance, calling working with her “one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve ever had in a film studio.”

With her Netflix triumph and award-winning performances, Kidman continues to prove that she remains a powerhouse in Hollywood, even amid personal setbacks.