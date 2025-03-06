Meghan Markle’s Major Statement In Netflix Show A Direct Attack On Royal Family, Says Expert

Meghan Markle’s decision to correct Mindy Kaling on her surname during her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan has sparked discussion, with a royal expert calling it a “pointed remark.”

Meghan’s Public Correction Raises Eyebrows

In the Netflix show, Kaling casually referred to the Duchess of Sussex as “Meghan Markle,” prompting Meghan to interject and clarify, “You know I’m Sussex now.”

While some saw the correction as an innocent moment, royal expert Jennie Bond believes the remark was deliberate and intentional.

“I thought it was rather a pointed remark to make so publicly to a friend,” Bond told The Mirror. “She could have just paused filming and privately corrected her guest.”

However, Bond acknowledged that Meghan’s reasoning wasn’t entirely unreasonable, as some women prefer to share a family surname with their spouse and children.

Is Meghan Markle Clinging to Her Royal Ties?

Bond dismissed claims that Meghan’s surname preference is an attempt to maintain royal status, stating, “I don’t think she’s particularly trying to cling to her royal connections—more that she is celebrating the bond with her husband and children.”

She also pointed out that other royal brides have done the same, saying:

“She’s perfectly entitled to use the name Sussex, just as other royal brides have adopted part of their titles as a surname—for example, Sophie Wessex.”

The Royal Tradition of Name Changes

The debate over royal surnames is not new. Prince William and Prince Harry used “Wales” as their surname during their military service, following the title of their father, then Prince of Wales.

Despite some confusion over the practice, Bond noted that it is a longstanding tradition within the royal family and that Meghan’s decision is not unusual.

While Meghan’s clarification may have seemed minor, it has reignited conversations about her evolving relationship with the royal brand and whether her continued use of “Sussex” signals an ongoing connection to the monarchy.