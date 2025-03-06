Malala Yousafzai returns to Swat after 13 years, reflects on global education crisis

SWAT: Swat Valley on Thursday witnessed the long-awaited return of its most celebrated daughter, Malala Yousafzai, after thirteen years.

The Nobel Laureate, who once walked these narrow, winding paths as a young girl advocating for education, stepped back onto her homeland—this time as a global icon of resilience and hope.

According to media reports, Malala arrived in her ancestral village, Barkana Shahpur, via helicopter, accompanied by her parents. The visit was brief but deeply emotional as she reunited with relatives and revisited the home where she spent her childhood.

During her stay, she also visited the Malala Yousafzai School, an institution established for orphaned girls, embodying her lifelong commitment to education.

Speaking on the occasion, Malala highlighted the global education crisis, stating that 120 million girls worldwide remain out of school, including over 12 million in Pakistan. She condemned Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s educational infrastructure, calling it an attack on an entire generation’s future.

“Palestinian children have lost not just their homes, but their dreams. In Gaza, 90 percent of universities have been destroyed,” she lamented, urging the international community to uphold human rights and international law.

Reflecting on the fundamental role of education in Islam, she reminded the audience that the first divine revelation to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was “Iqra” (Read).

“Seeking knowledge is the foundation of our faith. It is a universal right for both men and women,” she said, reinforcing the importance of education in empowering individuals and societies.

Malala Yousafzai’s return to Swat was more than just a homecoming—it was a reaffirmation of her mission. Though her journey has taken her across the world, her heart remains rooted in the valleys where her dreams first took flight.