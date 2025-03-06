Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Prince William’s Latest Move Amid Health Struggles

Prince William has resumed royal duties following a private vacation in Mustique, making a significant solo visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital—a location deeply connected to his wife, Kate Middleton.

William’s Meaningful Visit Without Kate

On March 5, the Prince of Wales visited the hospital in Reading, where Kate was born in 1982. The hospital also holds historical importance as the birthplace of her siblings, Pippa and James Middleton.

The visit was part of William’s work as a patron of NHS Charities Together, an organization dedicated to supporting healthcare workers and patients, particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Kate, who has been recovering from cancer treatment, did not accompany him. While she has slowly begun rejoining public life, she continues to prioritize her health, following the guidance of her medical team.

A Hospital With Royal Significance

During his hospital tour, William explored mental health and well-being initiatives funded by NHS Charities Together, which he and Kate have supported since 2020.

The facility offers free gym access, relaxation spaces, and mental health classes to aid patients and healthcare workers.

This marks William’s second visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, the first being with Kate in 2020. However, this solo return carries extra weight, given the challenging year for both King Charles III and the Princess of Wales.

Balancing Royal Duties With Family Priorities

William and Kate recently returned from a Caribbean getaway with their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—during their school break.

Their absence from the BAFTA Awards fueled speculation, but sources close to the couple emphasize their focus on family and health over public appearances.

With King Charles battling illness and Kate Middleton’s ongoing recovery, the royal family’s priorities have visibly shifted. Each of Kate’s public engagements is carefully planned to ensure she continues making progress without strain.

For now, William is stepping up in his royal duties, while Kate remains committed to balancing her recovery, family life, and selective royal engagements.