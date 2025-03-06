Jennifer Garner Breaks Silence On Getting Back Together With Ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has no plans to reconcile with ex-husband Ben Affleck, despite reports that the Oscar-winning actor “would love another chance” with her.

According to a Page Six insider, while Affleck may be open to the idea of giving their relationship another shot, “the feeling is not mutual.”

Garner Is Focused on Her Current Relationship

The 13 Going on 30 star, who has been in a relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018, is reportedly “happy” with her current partner and uninterested in revisiting the past.

“That’s just not where her head is at,” the source said. “Jen has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment.”

Meanwhile, another insider confirmed Affleck’s lingering feelings, stating, “Ben would definitely be open to giving things another shot if the timing were ever right.”

However, they added, “At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives.”

Affleck Focused on Career After Divorce From Lopez

Affleck recently finalized his divorce from Jennifer Lopez and is reportedly prioritizing his work and personal growth.

“Ben just got out of a marriage and is really busy with work, focusing on this new chapter,” the source explained. “Plus, he respects Jen’s relationship with John and would never come between them.”

Affleck and Garner Remain Close Amid Speculation

Despite romance rumors, Affleck and Garner continue to maintain a strong friendship as co-parents to their three children: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.

Most recently, the former couple was spotted laughing and embracing during Samuel’s birthday celebration at Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, California.

Affleck, 52, was photographed wrapping his arms around Garner, also 52, as she focused on her paintball target. She appeared to welcome the affectionate gesture, fueling speculation about their close bond.

A Stronger Bond Post-Divorce

A source previously told Page Six that Affleck and Garner “are closer than they’ve ever been since their divorce.”

“They have found themselves leaning on each other more than ever,” the insider noted, particularly following Affleck’s divorce from Lopez and challenges such as the Los Angeles wildfires.

While their bond remains strong, sources insist that Garner is firmly committed to Miller and uninterested in revisiting the past with Affleck.

Neither Affleck nor Garner has publicly addressed the rumors, and their representatives have not responded to requests for comment.