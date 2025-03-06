Improving math education

As a mathematics graduate, I have noticed that the majority of students in any class struggle with learning mathematics. They don’t take interest in class and often rely on cheating during exams. On the other hand, the subject is of key importance and is applicable in various fields of both theoretical and practical studies. Here are some reasons leading to the poor performance of students in the field of mathematics.

Designed Course: Our mathematics courses are designed in such a way that students lose interest, as the topics often seem boring while studying. The textbooks focus on abstract questions rather than their practical applications. The course should include puzzles and real-life applications related to the topics in order to capture students’ interest.

Unqualified Teachers: Another fundamental issue is that the teaching staff is often underqualified. Many times, teachers have no degrees in mathematics but are still assigned to teach the subject at various levels. This lack of qualification causes students to lose interest in mathematics and hinders their ability to succeed in the subject.

Intense Environment: The environment in which students are taught can also contribute to their struggles. A stressful, high-pressure environment does not lead to good results. A more supportive and friendly environment should be fostered to encourage better learning outcomes.

Revision: In addition to all the reasons mentioned, one solid reason is that students don’t revise what they have learned in the course. Without revision, it is hard to grasp the concepts of mathematics. Regular and planned revision is mandatory for students to overcome the grey areas of the subject.

MEHBOOB KHAN

PISHIN