Govt officers to declare assets by September under IMF conditions

ISLAMABAD: Government officers in the country have been instructed to declare their assets by September 2025 as part of compliance with International Monetary Fund (IMF) requirements.

According to media reports, the September deadline has been set to ensure transparency among public officials. The move is aligned with Pakistan’s commitments under the IMF programme, which is currently under review.

An IMF delegation is in Pakistan for discussions to unlock a $1 billion loan tranche under the ongoing $7 billion programme. Sources revealed that Pakistani authorities will present a draft asset declaration framework to the global lender. Additionally, the government has decided to launch a digital portal to facilitate asset disclosures, fulfilling a key IMF demand.

The ongoing negotiations have also covered external financing, the operationalisation plan for the Tax Policy Unit, inflation comparisons with regional countries, and national economic accounts, according to the Finance Ministry. Officials further reviewed the Labour Force Survey, Family Budget Survey, and Living Standards reports as part of discussions.

Sources said key discussions with the IMF delegation also focused on electricity and gas tariffs, circular debt, and other financial challenges. The draft for government officials’ asset declarations is expected to be finalised in today’s negotiations and will then be formally shared with the IMF.