FIA closing in on Armaghan for suspected money laundering

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an investigation into the alleged money laundering activities of Armaghan, a key suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder and kidnapping case.

According to media reports, an FIA team conducted a search operation at Armaghan’s residence, seizing digital devices, documents, and other potential evidence. The agency has also obtained records of his online accounts, including financial transactions, communication logs, copies of his identification documents, and bank records.

Sources revealed that the FIA has already held an informal meeting with Armaghan and plans to formally arrest him soon. Once taken into custody, the agency will conduct a comprehensive inquiry into his alleged crimes.

Investigators also recovered a copy of a firearm licence registered in the name of Kamran Asghar Qureshi and a diary containing records of Armaghan’s online dealings.

Meanwhile, in a major development in the Mustafa Amir murder case, two witnesses who worked at Armaghan’s residence have come forward with shocking revelations. The witnesses, Ghulam Mustafa and Zohaib, identified the accused in court and provided detailed accounts of the events leading up to the murder.

According to Ghulam Mustafa, on 1 January, he was called to the bungalow at 3pm and found 30–40 people present. He claimed that food was being ordered online and that no one was allowed to leave the premises. He further stated that when work was completed, they would receive a call from their employer, and the house gate would be opened remotely.

Ghulam Mustafa recalled that on 6 January, a boy arrived at 9 pm and went upstairs, after which he heard gunfire and sounds of a scuffle. The accused, Armaghan, allegedly instructed them to clean up bloodstains and assured them that everything was under control.

It is worth mentioning that Mustafa Amir was reported missing on 6 January, and a kidnapping case was subsequently registered. Police later arrested the prime suspect, Armaghan, in Karachi’s Defence area.

During the investigation, co-accused Shiraz disclosed crucial details to the police. He claimed that Armaghan had lured Mustafa Amir to his house, where he subjected him to brutal torture using iron rods for three hours.

“After rendering Mustafa Amir unconscious, Armaghan allegedly taped his mouth shut,” Shiraz revealed, adding that the victim was then driven to Hub.

The car was stopped near a mountain approximately two kilometres from Dareji. Shiraz stated that Armaghan poured petrol on Mustafa and set him ablaze after checking whether he was still alive.

“When the car’s trunk was opened, Mustafa Amir was still alive. Armaghan then poured petrol on the vehicle and set it ablaze using a lighter,” Shiraz told investigators.