Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Face First Major Legal Challenge Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are urging a Manhattan federal court to block the release of Lively’s private text messages with celebrity friends, fearing that Justin Baldoni could leak them to the media amid their ongoing $250 million legal battle.

Lively’s Legal Team Pushes for Protective Order

During a virtual court hearing on Thursday, Lively’s attorney Sigrid McCawley argued that sensitive text exchanges between the Gossip Girl alum and high-profile celebrities should be protected under an “Attorney’s Eyes Only” category.

“There is a significant chance of irreparable harm if conversations with high-profile individuals—completely irrelevant to this case—are leaked to the press,” McCawley stated.

She further warned that there are “100 million reasons” why parties involved may be tempted to leak confidential information due to its high public relations value.

Baldoni’s Lawyers Push Back Against Additional Restrictions

Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, countered Lively’s request, stating that his team has “no intention” of violating any court orders regarding sensitive information, including Lively’s medical records.

“We have gone to great lengths not to mention third parties by name,” Freedman argued, adding, “I think the model order already in place protects everyone.”

He also rejected the idea that Baldoni should have to repeatedly petition the court for access to documents deemed “attorney’s eyes only,” saying, “My client has a right to defend himself.”

Judge’s Decision Pending Amid Heated Legal Battle

Judge Lewis J. Liman has not yet ruled on Lively’s request but emphasized that the court remains committed to protecting the public’s right to access legal information.

The lawsuit stems from Lively’s December 2024 complaint, where she accused Baldoni of sexual harassment during the filming of “It Ends With Us” and launching a smear campaign when she spoke out.

Baldoni, 41, who co-starred in and directed the film, has denied the allegations and has since countersued Lively and Reynolds for $400 million, claiming defamation and extortion.

With the trial scheduled for March 2026, this high-profile legal battle is expected to intensify as both sides fight for control over sensitive information.