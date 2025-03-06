HEADLINES

Barack Obama’s Latest Solo Public Appearance Leads To Divorce Speculation

By Abidoon Nadeem
Photo: Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama made a high-profile appearance at Wednesday’s Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons game—without his wife, Michelle Obama, who continues to stay out of the public eye.

Courtside Appearance Amid Speculation

The 63-year-old was spotted courtside at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, seated between Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie Snyder.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed the crowd erupting in cheers as announcers highlighted his presence. Obama stood up and waved, acknowledging the warm reception.

Courtesy: Getty Images

During the game, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue greeted the former president and gifted him a custom Clippers jersey featuring “Obama” and the number 44 on the back.

Dressed in a black turtleneck and slacks paired with a blue-and-red jacket, Obama appeared to subtly show his support for the Clippers. Notably, his wedding band was in full view amid ongoing speculation about his marriage to Michelle Obama.

Michelle Obama’s Absence Fuels Rumors

The former first lady, 61, has noticeably retreated from the public spotlight in recent months, fueling speculation about the couple’s relationship.

Rumors of marital strife surfaced in January when Michelle skipped former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, which Barack attended alone.

She was also absent from President Trump’s January 9 inauguration, a move that sources told Page Six was deliberate.

Photo: Magn Images

“She’s never been fake, and she’s never been phony. She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up,” an insider revealed.

The source added that Michelle has no interest in unifying around Trump, emphasizing that “her absence speaks volumes.”

Valentine’s Day Posts and DC Exit

Amid rumors of marital tension, Barack and Michelle shared affectionate Valentine’s Day posts on social media, suggesting that their relationship remains intact.

Additionally, sources say that Michelle has simply “checked out” of Washington, DC, life since the Obamas left the White House in 2017.

Photo: Getty Images

The couple—who share daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23—were last publicly spotted together in Los Angeles in December 2024.

While Barack continues making solo appearances, Michelle’s low-profile lifestyle has left many wondering whether her absence is a personal choice or a sign of deeper tensions.

Previous article
Meghan Markle’s Major Statement In Netflix Show A Direct Attack On Royal Family, Says Expert
Abidoon Nadeem
Abidoon Nadeem

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Khawaja Asif demands inquiry into Bajwa’s role in resettling militants

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has called for former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to be questioned over the resettlement of militants in Pakistan,...

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Face First Major Legal Challenge Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

US court indicts Kabul bombing suspect Sharifullah after Pakistan’s intelligence-led arrest

Trump thanks Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.