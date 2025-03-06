Barack Obama’s Latest Solo Public Appearance Leads To Divorce Speculation

Former President Barack Obama made a high-profile appearance at Wednesday’s Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons game—without his wife, Michelle Obama, who continues to stay out of the public eye.

Courtside Appearance Amid Speculation

The 63-year-old was spotted courtside at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, seated between Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie Snyder.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed the crowd erupting in cheers as announcers highlighted his presence. Obama stood up and waved, acknowledging the warm reception.

During the game, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue greeted the former president and gifted him a custom Clippers jersey featuring “Obama” and the number 44 on the back.

Dressed in a black turtleneck and slacks paired with a blue-and-red jacket, Obama appeared to subtly show his support for the Clippers. Notably, his wedding band was in full view amid ongoing speculation about his marriage to Michelle Obama.

Michelle Obama’s Absence Fuels Rumors

The former first lady, 61, has noticeably retreated from the public spotlight in recent months, fueling speculation about the couple’s relationship.

Rumors of marital strife surfaced in January when Michelle skipped former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, which Barack attended alone.

She was also absent from President Trump’s January 9 inauguration, a move that sources told Page Six was deliberate.

“She’s never been fake, and she’s never been phony. She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up,” an insider revealed.

The source added that Michelle has no interest in unifying around Trump, emphasizing that “her absence speaks volumes.”

Valentine’s Day Posts and DC Exit

Amid rumors of marital tension, Barack and Michelle shared affectionate Valentine’s Day posts on social media, suggesting that their relationship remains intact.

Additionally, sources say that Michelle has simply “checked out” of Washington, DC, life since the Obamas left the White House in 2017.

The couple—who share daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23—were last publicly spotted together in Los Angeles in December 2024.

While Barack continues making solo appearances, Michelle’s low-profile lifestyle has left many wondering whether her absence is a personal choice or a sign of deeper tensions.