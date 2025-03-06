Balochistan to receive 15,000 solar home systems under China-backed initiative

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has launched a programme to distribute 15,000 solar home systems to tackle the province’s electricity shortage, with financial support from Chinese aid agencies.

The initiative is backed by a grant from the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) and the South-South Cooperation for Addressing Climate Change and will be implemented through Balochistan’s Energy Department.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti inaugurated the programme during a ceremony in Quetta, stressing the vital role of Gwadar in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “Gwadar will be a key focus of this programme,” he said, referring to the port city as the “jewel in the crown” of CPEC. He confirmed that a minimum of 5,000 solar systems would be allocated to Gwadar.

Bugti urged the people of Gwadar to recognise their central role in CPEC’s progress. “CPEC was created because of them and will move forward because of them,” he said. “These small initiatives serve as a message of commitment to the people.”

China has previously contributed to alleviating Gwadar’s energy challenges. In July 2022, the Chinese government donated 3,000 solar systems to help mitigate electricity shortages and address climate concerns in the region, according to Gwadar Pro.