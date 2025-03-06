Amber Rose Exposes Kanye West’s Terrorizing Behavior That Brought Her To Tears

Amber Rose is speaking out about her tumultuous past relationship with Kanye West, revealing a painful moment when the rapper pressured her into wearing a revealing outfit she did not want to wear.

The 41-year-old model and TV personality sat down with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, recalling an emotional experience from their time together.

“I cried. I remember crying,” Rose admitted.

Kanye’s Influence on Amber’s Fashion Choices

During the interview, Sharpe referenced a see-through dress that West has become notorious for encouraging his partners to wear, including his current wife, Bianca Censori.

“I was in Italy or Paris, and I remember arguing with him, saying, ‘I don’t fing want to wear this st, I don’t wanna wear it,’”* Rose recalled.

Despite her protests, she says West dismissed her discomfort.

“He was like, ‘You don’t understand, it’s fashion, I’m a genius,’ you know how he is,” she added.

While she ultimately went through with wearing the outfit, the backlash she received online only reinforced her discomfort.

“They ate me up on the internet. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I really just don’t wanna do this,'” she said, emphasizing that she would never let herself be put in that position again.

Comparing Her Experience to Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian

Rose also weighed in on West’s influence over the fashion choices of his current wife, Bianca Censori, who has been making headlines for her daring outfits—including a completely sheer dress at the 2024 Grammys.

According to Rose, West’s fashion choices for his partners follow a clear pattern.

“Kanye is for sure dressing her like that,” she claimed. “Yeah, he did the same thing to me and Kim. It’s just who he is.”

She then offered a stark insight into West’s mindset, suggesting that his desire for public attention influences how he styles his partners.

“He wants other men to want his woman. That’s what he’s into. He likes that men are drooling over his woman. He wants all his friends to want to f**k his girlfriend. He wants everybody, when you walk in a room, to see that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable.”

A History of Controversy

West, who has long been outspoken about fashion, has faced criticism for his controlling influence over the women he has dated.

Both Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori have undergone dramatic fashion transformations while with him, and his over-the-top styling choices continue to spark debate.

Amber Rose’s latest revelations add to the ongoing conversation about West’s controversial relationships and his role in shaping his partners’ public images.