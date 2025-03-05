NATIONAL

Schedule for NPC Elections 2025-26 issued

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the Election Committee, Aamir Mehmood Pirzada, issued the schedule for the National Press Club (NPC) Elections 2025-26 on Wednesday.

According to the schedule, election day is set for March 17. The submission of nomination papers would be initiated on March 5 and continued till 7 from 08:00 AM to 12:00 AM, while scrutiny dated would be March 8

The schedule also proposed that candidate list would be displayed on March 8 at 12:00 PM, following filing of objections against nomination papers on March 9 at 08:00 AM to 12:00 AM.

The further procedure of hearing of objections taken place on March 10 from08:00 AM to 12:00 AM.

The decision on Nomination Papers and final list of candidates would be placed on March 11 & 12 respectively .

While the Polling would be held on March 17 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Previous article
PTI Senator Faisal Javed offloaded from Saudi Arabia-bound flight despite court order
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

China seizes AI breakthroughs to drive industry and household adoption

BEIJING: China is aiming to seize the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI) breakthroughs, leveraging China's strengths in digital technology, manufacturing, and market scale...

Four killed, five injured in Khuzdar blast

SC Judge says Army or military courts are not a part of judiciary

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show Officially A Flop With One Of The Lowest Ever IMDB Ratings

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.