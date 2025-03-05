NATIONAL

PTI facing internal dilemma, must first sort leadership issues: JUI-F

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Abdul Ghafoor Haidery has said that the possibility of an opposition alliance, led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, hinges on the conduct of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking to the media, the JUI-F Secretary General stated that forming an alliance remains unlikely unless PTI demonstrates seriousness and clarifies the authority given to its “outside leadership.”

“How can an opposition alliance be possible when PTI itself lacks internal unity?” Haidery questioned. “PTI is facing an internal dilemma. They must first decide whether they even want to step onto the political field,” he added.

He further criticised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s PTI-led government, saying that its chief minister acts without restraint and speaks recklessly.

Addressing the ceasefire decision, Haidery revealed that JUI-F workers had initially objected due to the party’s longstanding differences with PTI. “We could not engage in confrontations with both the opposition and the government at the same time,” he explained.

Haidery also recalled that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had engaged with PTI on all key issues when discussions on the 26th Amendment were taking place. “I don’t understand why they are now demanding its repeal or who is influencing this move,” he remarked.

