Prince William Visits Kate Middleton’s Birthplace To Support NHS Charity

Prince William has returned to the hospital where his wife, Kate Middleton, was born to mark the anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic and highlight the impact of NHS Charities Together.

On March 5, the Prince of Wales, 42, visited Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, England, where Princess Kate, 43, was born in January 1982. The hospital also holds historical significance as the site of the U.K.’s first COVID-19 fatality in March 2020.

Honoring Healthcare Workers And COVID-19 Victims

William’s visit recognized the contributions of NHS Charities Together, an organization he and Kate patron, which raised $200 million (£160 million) to support frontline workers and patients during the pandemic. The funds have been used for counseling services, rest areas, and community-based healthcare projects.

The Prince toured the Oasis Health and Wellbeing Centre and Garden, a facility dedicated to improving healthcare workers’ physical and mental well-being. During his visit, he met with medical staff who worked through the pandemic and families of Dr. Peter Tun and nurse Julie Edward, two healthcare professionals who lost their lives to COVID-19.

A Legacy Of Support

Prince William and Kate last visited the hospital in December 2020, as part of a 1,250-mile U.K. tour to assess how communities were handling the pandemic. Nearly 90% of the charity-funded projects remain active, including one of the country’s first Long COVID clinics, which helps patients suffering from prolonged symptoms.

As William continues his royal engagements, this visit underscores his commitment to supporting NHS workers and honoring the sacrifices made during the pandemic.