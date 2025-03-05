NATIONAL

PM thanks Trump for acknowledging Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump for acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan’s role and support in counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with the United States to ensure regional peace and stability.

He emphasised that Pakistan has always played a pivotal role in global counterterrorism efforts, actively working to deny safe havens to terrorists and militant groups seeking to operate against any country.

Reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the immense sacrifices the country has made in this fight. “Pakistan has rendered great sacrifices, including the loss of over 80,000 brave soldiers and citizens in the battle against terrorism,” he stated.

The prime minister further underscored that the leadership and people of Pakistan remain resolute and unflinching in their determination to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and ensure lasting peace.

