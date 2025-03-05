PHC grants protective bail to Faisal Javed, allowing Umrah travel

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed, preventing his arrest in multiple registered cases.

A bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Sabitullah heard Faisal Javed’s petition, in which he sought details of cases filed against him.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that a formal request had been submitted to obtain these details.

Deputy Attorney General Malik Daniyal Khan revealed that a total of 16 FIRs had been registered against Faisal Javed in Islamabad, and details had been provided to ensure his appearance before the relevant courts. The court further directed the federal government to submit a report should there be any additional cases against him.

Meanwhile, Special Prosecutor General NAB, Muhammad Ali, assured the court that a response from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would also be submitted in due course.

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah noted that since protective bail had been granted the previous day in another case, the same date would be applied to this one as well. He further assured Faisal Javed that he would not be arrested and was free to proceed with his planned Umrah journey.

The court granted him protective bail until April 15.