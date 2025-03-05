Netflix’s Last-Minute Change To Meghan Markle’s New Series Fails To Save It From Failure

Meghan Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan made a last-minute addition to honor her beloved rescue beagle, Guy, who passed away over the Christmas period.

The eight-episode lifestyle series, which premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, was filmed at a farmhouse near the Sussexes’ Montecito home when Guy was still alive. As a final tribute, the production team included a heartfelt message at the end of episode eight.

A Special Tribute to Guy

After Meghan hosted an outdoor brunch for her friends and family in the season finale, the screen faded to black with the words:

“In Loving Memory of Guy.”

The beagle also appeared in episode four, where Meghan prepared homemade peanut butter dog biscuits for him, calling him “my sweet guy, my silly guy, my spoiled guy.”

Meghan’s Emotional Announcement

Meghan publicly shared Guy’s passing in January, writing on Instagram about his journey from a kill shelter in Kentucky to becoming her companion through life’s biggest milestones—including her engagement and motherhood.

“If you followed me on Instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him. He was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort,” she wrote.

She also reflected on the depth of her grief, admitting, “I have cried too many tears to count… But that’s okay too.”

Ending her tribute with #adoptdontshop, Meghan encouraged animal rescue, reinforcing Guy’s lasting impact on her life.