Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show Officially A Flop With One Of The Lowest Ever IMDB Ratings

By Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has struggled to gain traction, earning a disappointing 2.4/10 IMDb rating and raising concerns about the future of the Sussexes’ deal with the streaming giant.

Underwhelming Reception and Poor Ratings

The lifestyle series, which focuses on Meghan’s personal interests and inspirations, has failed to break into Netflix’s top five most-watched shows, sitting at number six despite limited competition from new releases.

Critics have not been kind, with Variety calling it “a Montecito ego trip not worth taking,” while Rotten Tomatoes audience scores have dropped to a low 11% approval rating.

Netflix Deal in Jeopardy?

This lukewarm reception comes as Netflix evaluates its partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which is set to expire this year. While their 2022 documentary Harry & Meghan was a record-breaking success, subsequent projects have failed to generate the same impact.

Adding to the uncertainty, the couple’s Spotify deal ended last year, and no new book deals have been announced.

What’s Next for Meghan and Harry?

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that Netflix is still holding out hope for a turnaround. However, with the dwindling success of their content, the pressure is mounting for Meghan and Harry to deliver a hit project that justifies their multi-million-dollar contract.

As Netflix weighs its options, the fate of With Love, Meghan could play a critical role in determining the couple’s future in entertainment.

