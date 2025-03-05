Kensington Palace Issues Statement Amid Kate Middleton-Prince Harry Secret Meeting

Kensington Palace has issued a statement as speculation grows over reports that Kate Middleton privately met Prince Harry during her family vacation in Mustique.

According to Closer, Kate invited Harry to join them in the Caribbean, hoping for reconciliation. Insiders claim William remained “frosty” and did not engage, leaving Kate feeling “subdued” after Harry’s departure.

Kensington Palace’s Response

While the palace did not confirm or deny the reports, it instead highlighted Prince William’s recent visit to Royal Berkshire Hospital. The official statement read, “A poignant visit to Royal Berkshire Hospital to see firsthand the lasting impact of NHS Charities’ support over the past five years.”

This move appears to shift focus back to William’s royal duties, avoiding direct comment on the rumored meeting.

Kate’s Efforts To Heal The Royal Rift

Sources claim Kate is eager for reconciliation and urged William to mend ties with his brother, telling him “enough is enough.” However, William remains unwilling to engage, continuing the years-long rift between the brothers.

With tensions still high and no direct interaction since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the possibility of a royal reunion remains uncertain.