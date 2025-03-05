Kate Middleton ‘Fed Up’ With Prince William, Gives Him Ultimatum

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly urged Prince William to move past his differences with Prince Harry after a secret meeting with her brother-in-law in Mustique.

According to Closer, Kate met Harry privately during her recent family getaway to the Caribbean, hoping for a reconciliation. However, insiders claim William remained “frosty” throughout the visit and refused to engage with his estranged brother.

Kate’s Ultimatum To William

Sources say Kate was visibly “subdued” after Harry’s departure, struggling between her loyalty to William and her desire to mend family ties. Afterward, she reportedly told William, “Enough is enough” and urged him to work toward forgiveness.

“If the last year has taught her anything, it’s that life is too short,” the insider revealed, emphasizing Kate’s push for a resolution between the brothers.

Ongoing Tensions Between William And Harry

Despite Kate’s efforts, William remains firm in his stance, with no indication that he is willing to reconcile. The brothers have had little to no contact since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022, and tensions remain high following Harry’s explosive memoir Spare.

While Kate hopes for a reunion, it remains uncertain whether William is ready to take that step.