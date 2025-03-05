NATIONAL

Growing Pak-Bangladesh relations bring optimism for future cooperation

By Staff Report

DHAKA: Pakistan and Bangladesh have expressed satisfaction over the strengthening relations between the two nations, reaffirming their commitment to further enhancing bilateral cooperation.

This development took place during a meeting in Dhaka between Pakistan’s Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific), Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, and Bangladesh’s Secretary of Commerce, Mahbubur Rahman.

During the discussions, both officials reviewed various aspects of economic and trade relations, acknowledging the positive momentum in bilateral ties. They also explored opportunities for further collaboration in the coming days.

Separately, Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui met with Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary, Jashim Uddin, where the two diplomats assessed the current state of Pak-Bangladesh relations. Both sides emphasised the mutually beneficial nature of their ties, which are rooted in mutual respect and shared values.

Expressing satisfaction with the current trajectory of bilateral relations, they agreed to maintain active engagement to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Previous article
Schedule for NPC Elections 2025-26 issued
Next article
First air cargo route between Urumqi, Islamabad marks new trade milestone
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Schedule for NPC Elections 2025-26 issued

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the Election Committee, Aamir Mehmood Pirzada, issued the schedule for the National Press Club (NPC) Elections 2025-26 on Wednesday. According to...

PTI Senator Faisal Javed offloaded from Saudi Arabia-bound flight despite court order

Amanda Seyfried Wows Fans With Famous Joni Mitchell Song Cover on Rare Instrument | Watch

Meghan Markle’s Deals Major Blow To King Charles With Devastating Decision

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.