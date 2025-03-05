Growing Pak-Bangladesh relations bring optimism for future cooperation

DHAKA: Pakistan and Bangladesh have expressed satisfaction over the strengthening relations between the two nations, reaffirming their commitment to further enhancing bilateral cooperation.

This development took place during a meeting in Dhaka between Pakistan’s Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific), Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, and Bangladesh’s Secretary of Commerce, Mahbubur Rahman.

During the discussions, both officials reviewed various aspects of economic and trade relations, acknowledging the positive momentum in bilateral ties. They also explored opportunities for further collaboration in the coming days.

Separately, Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui met with Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary, Jashim Uddin, where the two diplomats assessed the current state of Pak-Bangladesh relations. Both sides emphasised the mutually beneficial nature of their ties, which are rooted in mutual respect and shared values.

Expressing satisfaction with the current trajectory of bilateral relations, they agreed to maintain active engagement to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.