Four killed, five injured in Khuzdar blast

KHUZDAR: At least four people were killed, and five others were injured in an explosion caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on Wednesday, according to police.

The blast occurred in the Naal Bazaar area, setting nearby vehicles on fire and causing widespread panic in the vicinity. Police confirmed that the explosive device had been planted on a motorcycle.

Following the explosion, police and rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene to provide assistance. The injured individuals were transported to Naal and Khuzdar Teaching Hospitals for treatment, and the area was cordoned off for investigation.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the attack and ordered authorities to ensure the best medical care for the injured. He vowed that “terrorism will be eradicated in all its forms,” and stressed that those responsible for the attack would be brought to justice.

This attack follows a similar incident two days earlier, in which a female suicide bomber targeted a convoy of a paramilitary force in the Kalat district, martyred one soldier, and injured four others.

January 2025 saw a significant increase in terrorist attacks across the country, rising by 42% compared to the previous month, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS). The data showed 74 militant attacks nationwide, leading to 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Additionally, 117 people were injured, including 53 security personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was the most affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP’s settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 deaths, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP, formerly Fata, experienced 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants. Balochistan saw at least 24 attacks, claiming 26 lives, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.