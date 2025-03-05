First air cargo route between Urumqi, Islamabad marks new trade milestone

ISLAMABAD: The first-ever air cargo route between Urumqi, in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and Islamabad has officially commenced operations, marking a significant step in strengthening cross-border logistics between the two allied nations.

The inaugural cargo flight departed from Urumqi Diwopu International Airport and landed in Islamabad after approximately two hours and 40 minutes.

The new route will operate two round-trip flights per week, with each flight capable of carrying up to 26 tons of cargo. It is expected to primarily support cross-border e-commerce and the transportation of high-value goods.

With the launch of this route, SF Airlines has expanded its operations in Pakistan to three cities—Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore—broadening China-Pakistan air logistics and facilitating smoother economic and trade exchanges.

Undoubtedly, the opening of this freight route represents a major milestone in the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It is set to inject fresh momentum into bilateral trade, enhance the efficiency of regional supply chains, and bolster economic cooperation between the two nations.

CPEC continues to evolve into a comprehensive and diversified network, covering roads, railways, fibre optic systems, and air transport. Given that cross-border e-commerce demands high logistical efficiency, this new cargo route is expected to streamline trade processes and significantly enhance the logistics sector.

“Fresh agricultural products are a vital component of Pakistan’s exports to China. However, the lack of an efficient cold chain logistics system has resulted in high loss rates during long-distance transportation,” noted Ren Haiping, Deputy Head of the Department of Strategic Research at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, in an interview with Gwadar Pro.

“A more efficient logistics network will enable Pakistan’s fresh agricultural products to reach China faster and with reduced losses, further strengthening bilateral trade ties,” he added.

Ren also highlighted Xinjiang’s strategic importance as a trade hub connecting South Asia, Central Asia, and Russia. “Enhancing Xinjiang’s logistics infrastructure will further drive Belt and Road economic cooperation and promote coordinated regional development,” he said.

According to data from the General Administration of Customs, trade between China and Pakistan reached USD 23.06 billion in 2024, marking an 11.1% year-on-year increase.