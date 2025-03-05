Dignity, not handouts

It is an unfortunate reality that begging has become a thriving business in our society. What was once a desperate cry for help has now transformed into a lucrative profession, with many individuals exploiting the kindness and generosity of others for their own gain.

It is heartbreaking to see able-bodied individuals, often with families to support, resorting to begging as a means of earning a living. This not only perpetuates a culture of dependency but also undermines the dignity and self-worth of those who are capable of working. Moreover, it creates a false sense of security, where individuals rely on the charity of others rather than taking responsibility for their own lives. Furthermore, the proliferation of begging has also led to the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, including children and the elderly, who are forced to beg on the streets. This is a clear violation of their human rights and dignity.

The authorities must take an immediate action to address this issue. This can include providing alternative livelihood opportunities, implementing policies to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable individuals and promoting a culture of self-reliance and dignity. By working together, we can create a society that values dignity, self-worth and human rights, and where begging is not a viable means of earning a living.

HAJIRA HALEEM

ABSOR