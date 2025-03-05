Deputy PMs of Pakistan, UAE exchange Ramazan greetings, discuss cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all sectors.

Deputy PM Dar received a phone call from Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who conveyed heartfelt Ramazan greetings to him, as well as to the leadership and people of Pakistan.

In response, Ishaq Dar extended warm Ramazan wishes to his UAE counterpart, the country’s leadership, and expressed solidarity with the people of the UAE.

During their conversation, the two leaders also discussed the outcomes of the recent visit by the Crown Prince of the UAE to Pakistan, underlining the significance of continued engagement and collaboration between the two nations.