China seizes AI breakthroughs to drive industry and household adoption

BEIJING: China is aiming to seize the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI) breakthroughs, leveraging China’s strengths in digital technology, manufacturing, and market scale to drive widespread adoption of AI models across industries and households, Chen Changsheng, a member of the Government Work Report Drafting Team and deputy director of the State Council Research Office, said on Wednesday at a press briefing that explains the Government Work Report delivered at the third session of the 14th National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China.

The rapid deployment of AI applications has been evident this year, with DeepSeek gaining global traction and Unitree Robotics’ dancing robot showcased during the China Media Group (CMG) Spring Festival Gala.

Chen highlighted that the international capital market has shown renewed confidence in Chinese assets, underscoring AI’s role in driving economic growth. The government is focusing on the following areas this year:

1. Empowering industries – AI will be integrated across manufacturing, agriculture and services, with strong support for developing and applying large AI models in specialized fields. The goal is to accelerate industrial transformation and upgrade productivity.

2. Expanding AI-powered consumer products – China will accelerate the development of smart connected vehicles, AI-powered smartphones, AI-driven computers and intelligent robots. By aligning AI advancements with the country’s manufacturing capabilities, these innovations will reach the market faster, improving daily life for consumers.

3. Scaling AI applications across sectors – The government will launch large-scale demonstrations of new AI-driven technologies, products and use cases, particularly in low-altitude economy, education and healthcare. Efforts will be made to prevent market fragmentation caused by excessive reliance on proprietary deployments, instead fostering rapid iteration and large-scale adoption to ensure a dynamic synergy between technological innovation and market applications.

Additionally, China will continue to advance core AI technologies, accelerate data-driven innovation, and optimize computing infrastructure nationwide. With AI talent – especially young professionals – playing a crucial role, the government will allocate more resources to support youth-led innovation and foster an open and inclusive environment for AI development.