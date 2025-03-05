Ben Affleck Ready To Get Back Together With Ex Jennifer Garner Following JLo Divorce

Ben Affleck is reportedly open to giving his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner another chance following his split from Jennifer Lopez, but the feeling may not be mutual.

According to Page Six, a source revealed that Affleck, 52, “would love another shot” with Garner, 51, but acknowledges that it may not be realistic at this stage in their lives.

Affleck’s Current Focus

The Justice League star recently finalized his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in February and is prioritizing work. “Ben just got out of a marriage and is focused on this new chapter,” an insider stated.

Despite his willingness to rekindle things, Garner appears to be content in her long-term relationship with businessman John Miller.

Garner’s Response

Sources close to the actress clarified that she has no interest in reigniting a romance with Affleck. “She’s happy with John, and that’s just not where her head is at,” the insider explained. “She and Ben have a great co-parenting relationship, and that’s where things stand.”

Garner and Miller have been dating since 2018, and insiders say their relationship remains strong. While Affleck and Garner continue to co-parent their three children, any hope of a romantic reunion seems unlikely for now.