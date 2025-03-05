NATIONAL

225-vehicle convoy reaches Parachinar with food supplies

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A convoy of 225 vehicles, carrying much-needed food supplies, essential goods, and petroleum products, has successfully reached Parachinar.

According to official sources, a major supply convoy consisting of 225 vehicles arrived in Parachinar on March 4.

Meanwhile, the process of demolishing bunkers and removing associated trenches continues under the peace agreement in Kurram. Official sources say that 272 bunkers have been demolished so far.

As part of the peace agreement, the process of collecting weapons and arms gradually by the state has also begun, and over 100 miscreants have been taken into custody so far.

Previously a, convoy of 130 vehicles, including five oil tankers, was ambushed by unidentified armed assailants in Kurram district on Monday. The convoy, which was traveling from Tall to Parachinar, came under attack near Char Khel in Lower Kurram.

The attackers opened fire on the convoy, halting the vehicles and looting supplies, including a truck carrying medicines. Police sources confirmed that Akram Khan, a driver from Peshawar, was injured in the incident and was transferred to Ali Zai Hospital for treatment.

