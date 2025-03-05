16 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers martyred as security forces foil terrorist attack in Bannu

RAWALPINDI: Security forces eliminated 16 terrorists, including four suicide bombers, while five soldiers were martyred during a clean up operation launched following a terrorist attack on the Bannu Cantonment in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack occurred on Tuesday evening when terrorists attempted to breach the high-security zone by ramming two explosives-laden vehicles into the perimeter wall of the Bannu Cantonment.

The ISPR stated, “Troops engaged the intruders with precision, eliminating all 16 terrorists, including four suicide bombers”.

In the ensuing firefight, five soldiers embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, according to the ISPR.

The blast caused significant damage to the perimeter wall, resulting in the partial collapse of nearby structures. A mosque and a residential building were severely affected, leading to the martyrdom of 13 civilians and injuries to 32 others, it added.

The ISPR referred to the attackers as “Khwarij elements,” a term used by the government to describe the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliates.

ISPR further stated, “Intelligence reports unequivocally confirmed the physical involvement of Afghan nationals in this heinous act,” adding that the attack was “orchestrated and directed by Khwarij ring leaders operating from Afghanistan.”

The ISPR also called on the interim Afghan government to take responsibility for preventing its soil from being used for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

“Islamabad expects the interim Afghan government to uphold its responsibilities and deny its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.”

The statement reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to countering terrorism, emphasising that the sacrifices of both security personnel and civilians strengthen the resolve to protect the nation.

It also declared, “Pakistan reserves the right to take necessary measures in response to these threats emanating from across the border.”

The attack has been claimed by an affiliate of the banned Hafiz Gul Bahadur terrorist group, which enjoys sanctuaries across the border in Afghanistan. The group carried out a similar deadly attack on the same garrison last July, detonating an explosive-laden vehicle against the boundary wall.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the terrorist attack and praised the security forces for “sending the attackers to hell,” his office said in a statement. “Such an attack during Iftar in the holy month of Ramazan is a heinous act,” he said, adding that the entire nation rejects such nefarious actions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also commended the security forces for “sending the terrorists to hell” who attempted to attack the Bannu Cantt.

“The cowardly terrorists who targeted innocent civilians during the holy month of Ramazan do not deserve any mercy,” the prime minister was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.