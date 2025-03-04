Trump halts aid to Ukraine, after clash with Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has ordered a pause on US military aid to Ukraine, following a tense Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week, a White House official confirmed.

The decision, made after a series of high-level national security meetings, signals a sharp deterioration in US-Ukraine relations and could significantly weaken Ukraine’s defense against Russia, officials and analysts warned.

The freeze on aid will remain in place until Trump determines that Zelenskyy is committed to peace talks, one official said, effectively pressuring Ukraine to enter negotiations by threatening further battlefield losses.

“The president has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well,” a White House official told reporters. “We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution.”

Implications of the aid freeze

Decision marks the most significant shift in US policy toward Ukraine since Trump’s return to office and follows weeks of strained exchanges between Washington and Kyiv.

The pause applies to all military shipments not yet inside Ukraine, including crucial long-range ATACMS missiles, which have enabled Ukrainian forces to strike deep into Russian territory.

While European nations may partially compensate for the loss of US aid by supplying artillery and other equipment, Ukraine’s most advanced weapons systems come from the United States, making the impact of the freeze potentially crippling, according to military analysts.

Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, estimated that Ukraine could sustain its current fighting pace for a few months, but the effects of the freeze will soon be felt.

“The impact is going to be big. I would call it crippling,” Cancian said. “When your supplies get cut in half, eventually that shows up on the front lines. Ukraine’s defenses would weaken, and eventually, they would have to accept an adverse—possibly catastrophic—peace settlement.”

Analysts also warned that the Trump administration could escalate pressure on Kyiv by cutting intelligence-sharing and military training programs if Ukraine resists negotiations.

Demand for apology and diplomatic fallout

The halt in aid follows a heated Oval Office meeting in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused Zelenskyy of lacking gratitude for US military support.

According to multiple officials, Trump and his aides are now seeking an acknowledgment—possibly a public apology—from Zelenskyy before advancing talks on Ukraine’s rare earth minerals deal or further foreign aid discussions.

Sen. Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, publicly urged Zelenskyy to apologise.

The decision has also deepened divisions between the US and European allies, with leaders from Britain and France reaffirming their support for Ukraine at a summit in London on Sunday. A European official criticized the move, calling it “petty and wrong” and warning that it could lead to increased civilian casualties due to shortages of air defense missiles.

“This will immediately deepen distrust in the US government among the Ukrainian people,” the official said.

Since the war began, the Biden administration had announced 74 military aid packages to Ukraine, ensuring a steady flow of critical weapons and munitions. However, those shipments have now been suspended, with even pre-scheduled deliveries halted.

Divided republican response

The aid freeze has also triggered mixed reactions among Republican lawmakers, who control both chambers of Congress.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), a Trump ally, defended the decision, arguing that US taxpayers are weary of funding Ukraine’s war effort.

“I don’t believe anyone thinks Ukraine can win this war,” Mullin said. “The president wants to end it, and if Zelenskyy is willing to negotiate, we will too.

But if he isn’t, it’s not our job to keep funding an endless war.”

In contrast, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) condemned the pause, calling it a serious mistake.

“This is a critical time for Ukraine,” Collins said. “It’s the Ukrainians who are shedding blood. We should not be pausing our efforts.”

Collins also questioned whether Congress could intervene, noting that much of the aid relies on presidential drawdown authority, which gives the president control over the timing of military assistance.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen this before. But I remain convinced that backing Ukraine is in both their interest and ours—because Putin will not stop here,” she warned.

House Foreign Affairs Chair Brian Mast (R-Fla.) acknowledged that Trump’s administration could take even stronger measures.

“I think people can assume that everything is on the table with Ukraine right now,” Mast said.

The halt in military assistance underscores the deepening rift between Washington and Kyiv under Trump’s administration, leaving Ukraine’s battlefield prospects uncertain and placing further pressure on Zelenskyy.