Six terrorists killed as security forces foil attack in Bannu Cantt

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday foiled a major terrorist attack in Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and killed at least six terrorists, security forces said.

Sources added that suicide bombers belonging to the militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) drove two explosive-laden cars into the compound’s perimeter, triggering massive explosions.

Facing stiff resistance from security forces, two explosive-laden vehicles were rammed into the Cantt’s perimeter wall in an attempt to force entry, added security sources.

Meanwhile, security personnel at various entry points neutralised six terrorists and apprehended others.

Sources reported that the explosion caused damage to a nearby mosque and led to the collapse of a house’s roof, causing damage to civilian life and property.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the District Headquarter Hospital said that several civilians were martyred in the blast, while others sustained injuries.