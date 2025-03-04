Senate panel halts Port Qasim land deal, averting Rs60bn loss

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, under the chairmanship of Senator Fesal Vawda, has intervened to cancel a controversial land sale at Port Qasim, averting an estimated loss of Rs60 billion to the national exchequer.

The committee’s scrutiny revealed significant irregularities in the transaction, which involved the sale of 500 acres of prime land.

The committee’s intervention, which resulted in the cancellation within 72 hours of its recommendations, was lauded by Senator Vawda. He stated, “Had we not exposed these corrupt practices, the nation would have suffered a substantial financial loss.” The committee determined that the land, valued at approximately Rs. 60 billion, was being sold for a mere 2% advance payment, raising serious questions about the transparency and legitimacy of the deal.

The land, originally designated for industrial use in 2006, became the subject of an out-of-court settlement, according to Port Qasim officials. However, Senator Vawda challenged the rationale behind selling the land for a fraction of its market value. “The sale of land worth Rs. 60 billion for a mere Rs. 5 billion raises serious concerns regarding the board’s authority and decision-making process,” he asserted.

The committee also addressed the lack of permanent leadership at Karachi and Gwadar ports, with Senator Danesh Kumar emphasizing the need for stability in the maritime sector. Senator Vawda concurred, suggesting that if acting chairmanships were to continue, permanent positions should be vacated.

Further scrutiny revealed that the Port Qasim Board had not only sold the land at an undervalued price but had also altered the location of the Balkhnum Razi project. Senator Vawda pointed out the involvement of a local company masquerading as a foreign entity, further highlighting the irregularities surrounding the transaction.

The committee was briefed on Port Qasim’s land holdings, which include approximately 14,000 acres, with 9,574 acres leased out. The authority is also awaiting possession of 1,250 acres from the Sindh government.

The committee underscored the importance of prioritizing exports and called for the inclusion of technocrats and private-sector business leaders in the port’s management board to enhance efficiency and transparency.

Senator Vawda proposed immediate actions, including freezing pending payments in land acquisition deals at Port Qasim, Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Gwadar Port, and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) until thorough investigations are concluded. The committee also recommended a detailed examination of the Shawn Refining project.

The committee will reconvene to discuss appointments within key maritime departments and to address unresolved issues related to the Port Qasim land sale and other maritime matters.

The meeting was attended by Senators Dinesh Kumar, Naseema Ehsan, Rubina Qaim Khani, Husna Bano, Nadeem Bhutto, and senior officials from relevant departments.