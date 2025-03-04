Punjab Cabinet to grow as CM Maryam approves 12 new appointments

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday approved the expansion of the provincial cabinet, with 12 new ministers set to join, according to party sources.

The current provincial cabinet consists of 16 members, including five special assistants. The decision to add new ministers was made following approval from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, who authorized their inclusion in the government.

Sources indicate that the new appointments will include both senior and junior members of the Punjab Assembly. Among those shortlisted for cabinet positions are seasoned politicians such as Begum Zakiya Shahnawaz, Rana Muhammad Iqbal, and Munsah Allah Butt.

Additionally, former military official Colonel (Retd) Ayub Gadhi, Salman Naeem, Rana Tahir Iqbal, Iftikhar Hussain Chhachar, Rana Muhammad Arshad, Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, Mian Imran Javed, and Osama Khan Laghari have also been named as potential cabinet members.

Notably, Shoaib Siddiqui from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has been selected for a ministerial position, marking an effort to expand political representation within the cabinet.

The newly appointed ministers are expected to take their oaths later this week, finalizing the much-anticipated expansion of the Punjab cabinet.