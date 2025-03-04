PTI alleges Khan, Bushra Bibi being deprived of food during Ramazan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, has alleged that former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are being denied Sehri and Iftar while observing Ramazan fasts in prison.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Barrister Saif claimed that the authorities are intentionally causing mental and physical distress to the couple by restricting their access to food during fasting hours.

He further accused the government of preventing them from performing religious rituals, calling the move an act of deliberate oppression.

The PTI leader also criticized the ban on meetings with Imran Khan, arguing that it violates court orders and demands accountability. He urged the courts to take contempt proceedings against those responsible, insisting that the government’s actions reflect its fear of a single prisoner.

The allegations have sparked widespread concern among PTI supporters, who view the restrictions as a targeted campaign against their leader.