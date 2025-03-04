Pak-Japan dialogue explores avenues for enhanced economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: A Pak-Japan Parliamentary Group meeting, convened by Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto and organized by Secretary Misbah Khar, was held at Parliament House on Tuesday to bolster bilateral economic ties.

Senator Bhutto, alongside Senate Secretariat officials, welcomed Japanese Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi.

Senator Bhutto emphasized the longstanding importance of Pakistan-Japan relations, highlighting potential mutual benefits. He pointed to Pakistan’s scenic northern regions as a tourism asset and acknowledged Japan’s support through the World Bank and other economic channels.

Noting the current bilateral trade of $1.72 billion, he urged increased economic exchange. He suggested leveraging platforms like JICA and FISC to attract Japanese investment, referencing the successful 2023 Tokyo Investment Board.

Additionally, he highlighted the technical internship and special skills work program memorandums, and the contribution of the Pakistani diaspora in Japan, numbering approximately 25,000.

Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi expressed gratitude and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to strengthening ties. He noted the 73-year diplomatic relationship and over 70 years of Japanese economic cooperation. He further emphasized the role of over 80 Japanese companies operating in Pakistan, contributing to economic and social development.”