Meghan Markle Claps Back At Mindy Kaling Over Royal Status In New Netflix Show

Meghan Markle has responded to Mindy Kaling calling her by her maiden name, playfully reminding the actress, “You know I’m Sussex now,” during an episode of her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

The conversation took place as Meghan, 43, and Kaling, 45, organized a children’s garden party, reminiscing about their childhood experiences. Meghan shared details about her upbringing, saying she was a “latchkey kid” who grew up eating fast food and watching Jeopardy. When Kaling expressed surprise, commenting, “People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box,” Meghan gently corrected her: “It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now.”

Why The Sussex Name Matters To Meghan

Meghan elaborated on why adopting the Sussex name holds deep significance for her family. “You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children,’” she explained. “I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, this is our family name, our little family name.”

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Meghan emphasized how the Sussex title is intertwined with their love story. “I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H, and I all have together. It means a lot to me.” She added that as their children grow older, she expects them to take more interest in how their parents met and built their lives together.

A Royal Tradition Of Names

The Sussex surname follows a long-standing royal tradition. When Harry and Meghan married in May 2018, Queen Elizabeth granted them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. Their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, initially carried the Mountbatten-Windsor surname but were later given royal titles after King Charles’ accession in September 2022. By March 2023, the couple publicly used their children’s prince and princess titles for the first time during Lilibet’s christening announcement.

Just as Archie and Lilibet now use “Sussex” as their surname, Prince Harry was once known as “Harry Wales” in his school years, borrowing from his father’s then-title, the Prince of Wales.

Mindy Kaling’s Bond With Meghan

Meghan and Kaling have maintained a friendship since Kaling appeared on Archetypes in 2022, bonding over their shared childhood experiences. Kaling, a mother of two, recalled at the 2025 Golden Globes that Meghan reached out to her when she was just two months postpartum.

“When you hang out with Meghan, you know the food is going to be good,” Kaling said, adding that she visited Montecito for a home-cooked meal in Meghan’s garden. “And that’s what we did.”

As With Love, Meghan continues streaming, the Duchess of Sussex appears eager to share more about her family, traditions, and personal values—while gently reminding the world that she’s no longer just Meghan Markle, but a proud member of the Sussex family.