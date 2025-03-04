Lahore’s Shahzad Butt clinches bronze at World Disability Snooker Championship

LAHORE: Pakistan’s snooker community has received a boost as special cueist Shahzad Butt secured a bronze medal at the World Disability Snooker Championship in Thailand.

Competing against players from 19 countries across five continents, Butt put on a stellar performance, finishing in third place at the prestigious international event. His journey to the semi-finals was marked by an impressive run, including recording the highest break of the championship (86 points).

Hailing from Lahore, Butt has been a standout player in Pakistan’s National Snooker Championship and continues to make his mark on the international stage. His latest achievement is not only a personal milestone but also a source of national pride and inspiration for special athletes aspiring to compete at the global level.

During the tournament, Butt defeated top cueists from England, India, and Australia in his round-robin matches. He began by overcoming England’s five-time world champion Dave Bolton in a thrilling 3-2 victory. He followed up with a 3-0 win over India’s Kadhari Murlera before securing another 3-0 triumph against Australian female cueist Joji Vekipa.

Though he narrowly missed a spot in the final, Butt bounced back to claim the bronze medal in a remarkable comeback. His outstanding performance has further cemented his reputation as one of Pakistan’s most talented snooker players on the international stage.