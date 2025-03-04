KP govt delays education card implementation until 2027 academic year

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday announced its decision to introduce an education card across all divisional headquarters of the province by the year 2027.

The initiative, aimed at providing direct benefits to students at primary and secondary education levels, was delayed due to the current printing of textbooks for the upcoming academic year.

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Tarakai, elaborated that the government invests substantial amounts annually in education, which includes the printing and distribution of textbooks, a process that frequently faces logistical challenges. He emphasized the need for a more efficient system.

To enhance transparency and streamline the allocation of resources, the education card program will initially be implemented in eight key districts: Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Swat, and Abbottabad.

Minister Tarakai further explained that the ongoing production of textbooks for the upcoming academic year has necessitated the postponement of the education card’s launch. He provided assurance that the program will commence in the 2027 academic year, without placing any additional financial burden on the government. The program will ensure the efficient and transparent distribution of educational resources directly to students.

Minister Tarakai reiterated that the government’s annual educational expenditure is significant, and the education card is designed to improve the current process. He acknowledged that the current textbook printing schedule has resulted in a delay, but confirmed that the program will begin in 2027, and that the program will improve resource distribution.