Justin Timberlake Posts Loving Birthday Tribute To Jessica Biel Amid Marriage Problems

Justin Timberlake marked his wife Jessica Biel’s 43rd birthday with a heartfelt tribute, sharing a sweet message and a romantic video of the couple slow dancing to his song “Mirrors.”

The 44-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, March 3, to celebrate Biel, calling her his “rock” and “best friend.” In his touching caption, he wrote, “To the one that believes in me when I don’t believe in myself… the one that makes me laugh like nobody else can. To the one that showed me a real love. ❤️ I adore you, my heart. Here’s to many, many more!!! Happy Jess Day!!!!”

A Love Story That’s Stood The Test Of Time

Timberlake and Biel have been together for nearly two decades, first dating in 2007 before briefly splitting in 2011. They reunited and tied the knot in October 2012, later welcoming two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.

Biel returned the favor earlier this year when she celebrated Timberlake’s 44th birthday in January with a heartfelt social media post. “Another year to make memories that I keep sacred in my heart. Another year of joy and challenges being a parent with you. Another year together being curious and creative in the world,” she wrote. “Another year laughing about it all. Happy birthday, my love 🤍.”

A Milestone Anniversary Celebrated On Stage

In October 2024, Timberlake marked their 12th wedding anniversary in a grand fashion, giving Biel a special shoutout while performing on stage in Montreal during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. “My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary,” he told the crowd, adding, “So be nice to her, Montreal, because she’s sharing me with all of you guys tonight. I love you, baby.”

Health Struggles Force Timberlake To Cancel Tour Date

Despite his recent celebrations, Timberlake faced an unfortunate setback last week when he was forced to cancel the final show of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Ohio due to illness. The *NSYNC alum revealed that he had been “battling the flu” but ultimately couldn’t perform, calling the last-minute cancellation “heartbreaking.”

“It kills me to disappoint you and my team who worked so hard to make this show happen,” he wrote in his apology. “I want to reassure you, you’ll be getting refunds for your tickets. I love you all.”

While Timberlake recovers, his public celebration of Biel reinforces that their relationship remains strong, even after nearly 12 years of marriage.