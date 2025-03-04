Justin Bieber Pictured Doing Drugs Publicly After Denying Allegations Amid Health Scare

Justin Bieber has stirred controversy after sharing new photos of himself smoking a bong, just over a week after denying rumors of drug abuse.

The 31-year-old pop star posted a series of images on Instagram on Monday, where he can be seen exhaling smoke while holding a glass bong. Sitting on a blue e-bike, Bieber sported his signature baggy attire, wearing a fuzzy burgundy-and-blue jacket, black jeans, and brown boots.

Bieber did not include a caption with the post, but the images quickly sparked a debate among fans.

Mixed Reactions From Fans

While some followers criticized the singer’s actions, others defended him, arguing that marijuana use is harmless.

One concerned user commented, “Jesus freed you from that, bro, why are you going back to that?” Another fan referenced Bieber’s 6-month-old son, Jack Blues, whom he shares with wife Hailey Bieber, saying, “I hope Jack doesn’t have to be around all this smoke. A kid doesn’t deserve it.”

Others questioned the message Bieber was sending to younger followers. “Justin, there are kids on here? Maybe you should think about what message you are sending them?” one person wrote.

However, supporters dismissed the criticism. “Y’all are F–KING trippin. It’s weed, not crack cocaine 😂😂😂,” one fan said, while another added, “Why is everyone on him for smoking? When I smoke weed, it calms down my anxiety and my depression.”

Bieber’s Recent Denial Of Drug Abuse

The photos come shortly after Bieber’s representative shut down allegations that he was struggling with substance abuse.

On February 23, his publicist told TMZ that rumors about Bieber’s drug use were “exhausting and pitiful,” insisting that people were “committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

The rep also stated that Bieber was in a “great place” with his wife, Hailey, and that this year had been “very transformative” for the singer as he distanced himself from business associates and friendships that no longer served him.

Ongoing Concerns About Bieber’s Behavior

Despite these reassurances, fans have continued to express concern about Bieber’s well-being.

Last month, a viral video showed him behaving erratically—smiling and swaying at Hailey’s Rhode skincare pop-up event in Los Angeles. He has also been spotted visiting multiple spas across the country, fueling further speculation.

A source previously told Page Six that Hailey was “really concerned” for her husband and struggling to manage the situation. “Justin is going through a hard time, and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” the insider shared.

As speculation around Bieber’s behavior continues, his latest social media post has only intensified the debate over his well-being and lifestyle choices.