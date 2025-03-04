Imran Khan won’t make deal despite ‘govt pressure’: Aleema

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Imran Khan has firmly declared that he will not engage in any deals, despite ongoing government tactics aimed at pressuring him.

This statement was made by Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, after visiting him at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Speaking to the media outside the jail, she mentioned that this was her first meeting with her brother in a week and confirmed that all of his cases had been adjourned.

Aleema Khan further assured the media that Imran Khan appeared to be in good health and spirits, noting, “Imran Khan was completely healthy and happy during the meeting. He has no ear pain or other ailments.”

Aleema Khan also addressed rumours circulating on social media, accusing individuals with ties to the establishment of spreading false information about Imran Khan’s health. She dismissed claims that he was suffering from a brain infection, stating, “These rumors are baseless. Allah is protecting him.”

Moreover, Aleema Khan highlighted concerns about restrictions on Imran Khan’s communication with his personal doctor and family.

She added that he was not being allowed to speak with his children, further emphasising that PTI’s legal team, led by Salman Akram Raja, had been assigned to handle his personal petitions. Aleema Khan also revealed that the verdict on the Al-Qadir case might be announced within a week, despite efforts by some individuals to delay it.

Regarding his stance on political matters, Imran Khan reiterated his refusal to compromise, saying, “No matter what, I will not make a deal.”

He also expressed displeasure over the proposal to rename Arbab Niaz Stadium, insisting that the original name should be reinstated.