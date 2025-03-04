Harvey Weinstein Reacts To Adrien Brody Mentioning His Children In Oscars Speech

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has responded to Adrien Brody’s heartfelt Oscars speech, where the actor acknowledged Weinstein’s children with ex-wife Georgina Chapman.

While accepting the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Brutalist, Brody, 51, gave a special mention to Chapman and her two children, Dash and India. “I share this with my amazing partner, Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth but my sense of value and my values and her beautiful children, Dash and India,” Brody said, adding, “It’s been a roller coaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life, and Popsy’s coming home a winner.”

Following the speech, Weinstein’s representative, Juda Engelmayer, issued a statement to The New York Post on Monday, saying, “Harvey is happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be.”

Weinstein’s Divorce And Chapman’s New Relationship

Chapman, 48, began dating Brody in 2020, shortly after separating from Weinstein amid his highly publicized sexual assault scandal. The couple made their red carpet debut in 2021 and have maintained a strong relationship since.

The Marchesa designer filed for divorce in 2017 after more than 80 women came forward with allegations against Weinstein, a scandal that ignited the #MeToo movement. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2021.

Weinstein’s Legal Battles And Health Issues

Weinstein, 72, remains imprisoned, serving a 16-year sentence in California for sexual assault convictions. Although his 2020 New York conviction was overturned in 2024, he is now awaiting a retrial, having been recently extradited to New York’s Rikers Island.

While incarcerated, Weinstein has faced multiple health issues, including diabetes, heart complications, sleep apnea, and chronic myeloid leukemia, which he was diagnosed with last year.

Oscars Speech Sparks Controversy

Brody’s speech—particularly his reference to Chapman’s children—has sparked debate online, with some praising his openness and others questioning the inclusion of Weinstein’s kids in his moment of triumph. Regardless, Chapman and Brody remain a committed couple, with Brody expressing gratitude for the role she and her children have played in his life.