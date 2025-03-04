Demi Moore Finally Breaks Silence On Shocking Oscars Defeat

Demi Moore has responded to her unexpected loss at the 2025 Academy Awards, where she missed out on the Best Actress trophy despite a strong awards season run for The Substance.

The 62-year-old actress, who had won multiple Best Actress honors leading up to the Oscars, lost to 25-year-old Anora star Mikey Madison. On Monday, Moore took to Instagram to share her thoughts, posting a heartfelt message alongside a behind-the-scenes video of her Oscars night preparations.

“As this awards season comes to a close, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey,” Moore captioned the video. “It’s been the ride of a lifetime, and we’re just getting started!” She went on to thank her The Substance director Coralie Fargeat and co-star Margaret Qualley, adding, “It’s been such an honor to work alongside you, learn from you, and celebrate this film with you. And a huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison—I can’t wait to see what you do next.”

A Glimpse Into Moore’s Oscars Night

The Instagram reel captured intimate moments from Moore’s Oscars night, beginning with her getting her hair and makeup done with her beloved dog, Pilaf, in her lap. After stepping into a shimmering silver gown for the ceremony, she later swapped into a bathrobe, enjoying French fries with her family before heading to the Vanity Fair afterparty in a sultry gold dress.

Accompanied by her daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis, Moore made a glamorous entrance at the star-studded event, channeling effortless Hollywood elegance despite the night’s unexpected outcome.

Moore ‘Heartbroken’ Over Oscars Snub, But Finds Support In Family

Although Moore expressed gratitude in her public statement, insiders reveal she is struggling with the loss. A source told Page Six that the actress “can’t help but feel heartbroken” after coming so close to an Academy Award. “Demi is taking this loss very hard because she felt like this was finally her chance to take home an Oscar,” the insider shared.

Despite the disappointment, Moore has received unwavering support from her family. Her daughter, Scout Willis, posted an uplifting tribute, writing, “I’ve never been more proud to be a part of this family.”

While the Oscar slipped through her fingers this time, Moore’s critically acclaimed performance in The Substance has solidified her comeback, and fans are eagerly awaiting her next move.