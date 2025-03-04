Boat Basin assault case: Victim forgives Shahzain Marri, guards

KARACHI: A settlement has been reached in the Karachi assault case involving Shahzain Marri and his guards, where they allegedly attacked two men near Boat Basin last month.

Victim Barkat Soomro said he forgave the attackers “for the sake of Allah” after political figures mediated between both parties.

Speaking to local media, Soomro expressed gratitude to journalists for highlighting the case.

He added that his family elders were in contact with the accused, leading to reconciliation.

The accused acknowledged their wrongdoing and offered to pay compensation, but Soomro refused, choosing to forgive them instead.

Political and feudal figures, including Mir Nadir Magsi, Nawab Gazain Marri, Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah, were present during the negotiations.

South Police said they became aware of the settlement through media reports but had not received official legal confirmation.

Authorities maintained that Marri would be arrested if found in Karachi, with the case proceeding in court.

The assault, which occurred on February 19, gained public attention after a video of the attack went viral, prompting police action.

Seven suspects, including four guards, were arrested, and weapons were recovered.

While the police successfully apprehended the attackers’ security guards, Shahzain Marri managed to flee to Quetta following the assault.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South, Syed Asad Raza stated that among the arrested security guards are Ghaus Bakhsh, Jalad Khan, Ali Zain, Hassan, and others.

The arrested security guards are personal bodyguards of Shahzain Marri.