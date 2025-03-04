Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan dropped from T20I squad for New Zealand series

LAHORE: Pakistan has made significant changes to its T20I squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand, with former captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan being dropped. Salman Ali Agha has been appointed as the new T20I captain, while Shadab Khan will serve as his deputy.

However, Rizwan will continue as captain for the ODI series, where Babar remains included. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been excluded from the ODI squad.

The squad overhaul follows Pakistan’s disappointing exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where the defending champions were eliminated in the group stage.

The New Zealand tour, scheduled from March 16 to April 5, includes a five-match T20I series from March 16-26, followed by a three-match ODI series from March 29 to April 5.

In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) explained that the decision to appoint Salman and Shadab as captain and vice-captain was made with a long-term vision, keeping in mind two major upcoming tournaments— the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 in September and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in February-March.

Meanwhile, Rizwan will continue leading the ODI squad as Pakistan builds towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, which will take place in Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

The T20I squad features three uncapped players— Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz, and Mohammad Ali. Additionally, Akif Javed and Mohammad Ali have earned their places in the ODI squad after impressive performances in domestic tournaments.

During the Champions T20 Cup, Samad scored 115 runs at a strike rate of 166.67, while Hasan Nawaz was the second-highest run-scorer, amassing 312 runs at a strike rate of 142.47. Mohammad Ali was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 22 wickets.

Pakistan’s regular openers, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, were not considered for selection due to medical reasons.

Fakhar suffered a left lower intercostal muscle sprain during Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Saim Ayub is recovering from a right ankle fracture sustained on the first day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa in January.

Both are expected to regain full fitness ahead of HBL Pakistan Super League 10, which begins on April 11, 2025.

Aqib Javed will continue as interim head coach for the New Zealand tour, extending his tenure beyond the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 while the PCB finalizes a permanent head coach. Former cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has been appointed as batting coach.

T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir

The PCB has stated that a wicketkeeper-batter will be added to the ODI squad following the T20I series.

New Zealand tour schedule