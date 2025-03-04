NATIONAL

Amjad Pervaiz appointed Advocate General Punjab

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed renowned counsel Amjad Pervaiz as its advocate general with immediate effect.

A notification issued on Tuesday by the provincial government’s Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department said Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan appointed Pervaiz to the position in the “public interest”.

The Supreme Court lawyer has served as counsel for prominent politicians in recent years, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and PTI leader Moonis Elahi.

He was most recently the defence counsel for PM Shehbaz and Hamza in the Ramzan Sugar Mill case, where he argued that the case was “politically motivated” against the incumbent premier and his son.

Prior to that, Pervaiz was the lawyer for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the £190m corruption reference against PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi.

